Callum Smith’s WBC title fight against Anthony Dirrell could be held at Anfield in May

Posted February 3, 2017 6:38 pm by Comments

Callum Smith’s WBC super-middleweight title fight against Anthony Dirrell could be staged at Anfield in May, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Merseysider will battle Dirrell for the vacant title, which was relinquished by Badou Jack last month, and the home of Liverpool football club is being considered as a venue.

Smith has already fought at Everton’s ground when he appeared on the undercard of Tony Bellew’s WBC cruiserweight title win over Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park last May.

The post Callum Smith’s WBC title fight against Anthony Dirrell could be held at Anfield in May appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Anthony Joshua to fight again on November 26, says Eddie Hearn Eddie Hearn has confirmed Anthony Joshua’s next fight will be on November 26, 2016. And the IBF world heavyweight champion...
  2. Joshua retains title, to fight Klitschko in April Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua has retained the IBF World heavyweight title in emphatic style after knocking out American Eric...
  3. Europa League: Liverpool Held In Klopp’s Anfield Debut Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Rubin Kazan in the Europa League on Thursday night, leaving new...
  4. Pacquaio Beats Bradley In Welterweight Title Fight Manny Pacquaio has beaten Timothy Bradley in their Welterweight Title fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The 37-year old...
  5. Boxing: Joshua to fight Molina on December 10 IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will defend his title against Eric Molina in Manchester on 10 December. Joshua, unbeaten in...
  6. NPFL: Rivers United Vow To Fight For Title In Uyo Rivers United will be hoping for the impossible to happen in their last game of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
  7. WBC Title Fight Cancelled After Povetkin Failed Drug Test A super heavyweight title fight between Russian boxer Alexander Povetkin and Bermane Stiverne, has been cancelled after Povetkin failed a...
  8. I’ll make Molina look like a novice – Anthony Joshua Anthony Joshua has vowed to make challenger Eric Molina look like a novice when they face off in his IBF...
  9. Anthony Joshua defeats Dominic Breazeale in seventh round KO to retain IBF heavyweight title British-Nigerian heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua won the first defence of his International Boxing Federation title in a fight against American...
  10. Mayweather Stripped Of Title He Won In Pacquiao Fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been stripped of the Welterweight World Title he won after beating Filipino, Manny Pacquiao this year...

< YOHAIG home