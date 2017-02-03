Callum Smith’s WBC title fight against Anthony Dirrell could be held at Anfield in May

Callum Smith’s WBC super-middleweight title fight against Anthony Dirrell could be staged at Anfield in May, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

The Merseysider will battle Dirrell for the vacant title, which was relinquished by Badou Jack last month, and the home of Liverpool football club is being considered as a venue.

Smith has already fought at Everton’s ground when he appeared on the undercard of Tony Bellew’s WBC cruiserweight title win over Ilunga Makabu at Goodison Park last May.

