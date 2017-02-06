Carl Frampton says his team are in talks with Leo Santa Cruz over third fight

Carl Frampton has revealed his team are already in talks about a defining third fight with Leo Santa Cruz.

Frampton lost his unbeaten record and the WBA ‘super’ featherweight title after losing a majority decision to the Mexican in Las Vegas last month.

Santa Cruz celebrates his victory over Frampton at the MGM Grand

The Belfast boxer handed Santa Cruz his first career defeat and claimed the 126lb crown by the same margin when they went toe-to-toe for the first time in New York in July.

