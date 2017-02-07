CBS Appoints Andrew Hanlon as new Chief Executive Officer

Continental Broadcasting Service (CBS) Limited, owners of Television Continental (TVC) and Radio Continental (RC) has announced the appointment of Andrew Hanlon as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective mid February 2017.

According to a statement by the Chairman of CBS Board of Directors, Mr. Kehinde Durosimi-Etti “Andrew, a citizen of the Republic of Ireland, comes on board with over 30 years’ experience in the broadcast industry. He will be responsible for defining and delivering the business strategy and providing overall leadership for the operation of Television Continental and Radio Continental.

“I am pleased that Andrew has joined us at CBS. His creativity, extensive experience, expertise and deep understanding of the broadcast industry will be of greatvalue to the holistic strategic direction of CBS as an innovative-driven global media organization. I wish him the very best.’’

In his response, Andrew Hanlon stated, “I am delighted to lead the CBS team to continue to uphold the highest standards of organizational excellence on all its platforms in Nigeria and across Africa. I am looking forward to making my contribution to the growth of the Television Continental and Radio Continental and to working with the highly talented and dedicated team of professionals across the organisation”

Prior to joining CBS Andrew worked as Director of News and Information Programming at Ireland’s leading independent national television station, TV3 in Dublin, where he was responsible for the channel’s news and daily studio programming for 18 years. As a founding director of the company in 1998, Andrew established the station’s award winning national news service along with a host of other market leading programmes.

Andrew’s career in news programming began in 1986 with RTE, Ireland’s state owned national television and radio broadcaster, where he worked as a reporter and newscaster for three years before taking the position of Head of News at leading Dublin radio station 98FM, part of the international Communicorp group of radio stations between 1989 and 1997.

He then took up the role of founding Managing Director of Independent Network News (INN), a syndicated national radio news service for the network of independent radio stations in Ireland.

About CBS

Continental Broadcasting Service (CBS), is a leading media organization established in 2007, with its headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. Since its establishment, CBS has succeeded in reshaping the social and public perception of Africans on news, entertainment and broadcasting across the world. CBS currently

owns and operates 3 television stations and 1 radio station, TVC News, TVC News Nigeria, TVC Entertainment and Radio Continental.

About TVC News

TVC News is a 24-hour pan-African News Channel offering a fresh perspective on African and world events. Broadcasting fromLagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital, and with offices and correspondents across Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa, TVC News brings its viewers the latest news 24 hours a day, telling the news as it is,

with reporting that is as fearless as it is informative.

Deploying state-of-the-art equipment and using a network of bureau across the continent, TVC’s dynamic news team keeps viewers up-to-date with fast, accurate, and relevant Information, and all with an African twist. TVC News is the continent’s first truly pan-African news channel, looking at the world through

African eyes.

The 24-hour news channel meets the needs of its audience with objective, accurate and relevant news. Apart from challenging stereotypes and correcting factual inaccuracies about Africa, the pan-African news channel also provides excellent news coverage across Africa and the world, background reports, features, analyses, and coverage of under- reported regions from an African perspective.

TVC news is also a platform to promote goods, services and opportunities available in Africa at the global scene, providing accurate and easy access to information about Africa and the opportunities available in Africa.

About TVC News Nigeria:

TVC News Nigeria is 24-hour Nigeria-centric news,current affairs and documentary channel designed to convey real-time, reliable and accurate news to the Nigerian audience.

The channel’s strength lies in its ability to be First-on-the news whilst reflecting the opinions and views of Nigerians.

About TVC Entertainment:

TVC Entertainment is a highly rated 24 hours entertainment channel, design to set the standard in general entertainment in Nigeria, by providing quality programmes that will meet the audience need.

TVCE provide viewers with quality programming which includes talk shows, drama, comedy, light entertainment, reality, cartoon and lot more.

The new TVC Entertainment was re-launched July, 2012 with a new logo and montage, improved signal and picture quality, while constantly investing in more innovative programmes to cater for interest of its audience especially women and young people.

About Radio Continental:

Radio Continental 102.3FM is authoritatively Nigeria’s number one radio Station, with complete audience interactivity through its choice programmes. The Station is Nigeria’s foremost independent Talk and Music Station.

Situated at 1, Continental Way, off CMD Road, Ikosu-Ketu, Lagos Nigeria, the radio station continually satisfy it audience with engaging and informative programmes that focuses on Lifestyle, Politics and Entertainment.

