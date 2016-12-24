Central Bank signs off on Dame Street sale to Hines

Posted December 24, 2016 4:38 pm by Comments

The Central Bank has signed a contract confirming the sale of its Dame Street headquarters to real estate investment firm Hines.

The State’s financial regulator will move to its new Dublin Docklands premises in the first quarter of next year.

Hines was identified as the preferred bidder for the city centre portfolio, which included the main tower as well as two adjoining buildings. The property originally went up for sale for €65m in September.

While the value of the deal was not disclosed, it is understood that Hines agreed a fee just under the market price.

Lisney was appointed as the agent by the Central Bank for the buildings, which were offered in one or more lots.

Speaking in September, Central Bank director of currency Paul Molumby said: “The move to new premises is essential as our mandate increases and our staff complement grows. It is being done in a cost-effective, environmentally efficient and sustainable way.”

The post Central Bank signs off on Dame Street sale to Hines appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Nigeria’s central bank issues more requirements for forex sale to BDCs The Central Bank of Nigeria has released additional requirements for the sale of foreign currency proceeds to licensed Bureaux De...
  2. Nigeria’s central bank increases dollar sales to BDcs The Central Bank of Nigeria has pushed up weekly dollar sales to BDCs to 50,000 dollars. This up from the 30,000...
  3. Naira Down 1.2 Pct Despite CBN Dollar Sale The naira fell 1.2 percent to close at 185.60 to the greenback on Thursday, despite the Central Bank of Nigeria...
  4. Kenya Economy on growth path, says Central Bank Kenya’s Central Bank says the country’s economy is on the right growth trajectory as it nears the government’s target of...
  5. Egypt’s central bank suspends five forex bureaus over sharp practices The Central Bank of Egypt has suspended five foreign exchange bureaus for manipulating and speculating on the prices of foreign...
  6. Nigeria Central Bank Limits Interbank Dollar Holdings To 72 Hours Nigeria’s central bank said on Tuesday that dollars bought from the interbank market can be held only for up to...
  7. The position of the Central Bank of Nigeria CENTRAL Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele disagreed with the OPS members’ belief that the apex bank took a...
  8. Central Bank Of Nigeria Claims “No Nigerian Bank” Is In Distress 0 Comments Sahara Reporters Central Bank Of Nigeria Claims “No Nigerian Bank” Is In Distress 3 Hours Ago All Content...
  9. Governor of Ghana’s central bank retires The Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr Henry Wampah, is taking an early retirement, an official statement from the central...
  10. Skye Bank mulls subsidiaries’ sale to raise capital Skye Bank may sell some or all of its local and foreign subsidiaries as part of a review aimed at...

< YOHAIG home