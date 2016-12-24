Central Bank signs off on Dame Street sale to Hines
The Central Bank has signed a contract confirming the sale of its Dame Street headquarters to real estate investment firm Hines.
The State’s financial regulator will move to its new Dublin Docklands premises in the first quarter of next year.
Hines was identified as the preferred bidder for the city centre portfolio, which included the main tower as well as two adjoining buildings. The property originally went up for sale for €65m in September.
While the value of the deal was not disclosed, it is understood that Hines agreed a fee just under the market price.
Lisney was appointed as the agent by the Central Bank for the buildings, which were offered in one or more lots.
Speaking in September, Central Bank director of currency Paul Molumby said: “The move to new premises is essential as our mandate increases and our staff complement grows. It is being done in a cost-effective, environmentally efficient and sustainable way.”
