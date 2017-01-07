Chad shuts border with Libya, deploys troops amid security concerns

Posted January 7, 2017 8:37 pm by Comments

Chad, a key ally of the West in the fight against Islamist militants in West Africa, said on Thursday it has closed its long border with Libya and will deploy troops to the area in an effort to prevent the influx of militant fighters fleeing conflict in its war-torn northern neighbour.

Libya has slid into lawlessness since the 2011 uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi. Although Islamic State has been ousted from its former stronghold of Sirte, the country’s U.N.-backed government has largely failed to retain control.

Chad, worried that fighters will flee south across the border, said on Thursday it would take immediate action.

“Some isolated … groups have converged towards the south of Libya, that is to say on the northern border of our country, which is potentially exposed to a serious threat of … infiltration,” Chad’s Prime Minister Albert Pahimi Padacke said in a statement, declaring the border region a “zone of military operation.”

Despite a struggling economy, Chad’s army has become one of the region’s strongest, and it now plays a key role in efforts to combat Boko Haram – an Islamic State affiliate group – in neighbouring Nigeria. It also confronted attacks by the Islamist militant group on its own soil.

But the vast desert borders of West and North Africa are notoriously difficult to police, and militants can often roam between countries free and undetected.

The post Chad shuts border with Libya, deploys troops amid security concerns appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Chad shuts border with Libya Chad said  it has closed its long border with Libya and will deploy troops to the area in an effort...
  2. Terror threat: Chad closes border with Libya Chad announced Thursday that it has closed its border with Libya due to the threat of a “potential terrorist infiltration”...
  3. Chad troops in Nigerian town for Boko Haram Chadian troops have entered the northern Nigerian town of Gambaru on the border with Cameroon that has been under the...
  4. Niger, Chad troops kill 38 Boko Haram militants Soldiers from Niger and Chad have killed 38 Boko Haram fighters during operations that followed attacks by the terror group...
  5. Chad, Niger Troops Retake Gasheger From Boko Haram Troops from Chad and Niger on Thursday pursued Boko Haram fighters across a northern Nigeria border area, retaking Gasheger from...
  6. Bus attack: Tunisia to shut border with Libya AFP Tunisia said Wednesday it is closing its border with Libya, a hotbed of Islamist unrest, a day after a...
  7. Troops Kill 30 Boko Haram Members In Nigeria-Chad Border Not less than 30 Boko Haram members have been reported killed in a clash with troops in a village near...
  8. B’Haram: Chad, Niger troops liberate Nigerian towns Troops from Chad and Niger have freed two towns in the northern Nigeria previously held by Boko Haram militants, making...
  9. Libya to reinforce ground troops with jets in push against I.S. Misrata’s air force academy has renovated dozens of old trainer jets to to be used in the fight against Islamic...
  10. State of emergency declared at Lake Chad amid rising militant attacks Chad’s government on Monday declared state of emergency in the Lake Chad region on the ground that the area has...

< YOHAIG home