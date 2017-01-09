Chelsea recall Ake from loan at Bournemouth

Premier league leaders, Chelsea have recalled Dutch left-back Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth.

Ake, joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan in June.

The 21 year old has become a regular starter for Eddie Howe’s defence, scoring three goals in 12 games.

But with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte seeking competition for left-wing-back Marcos Alonso, Ake has been summoned back to Stamford Bridge.

