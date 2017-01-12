Chelsea’s Terry loses FA Cup red card appeal

Posted January 12, 2017 2:37 am by Comments

Chelsea defender John Terry has failed in his appeal against the red card he was shown during Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Peterborough.

Terry was dismissed in the 66th minute of the third-round tie at Stamford Bridge for bringing down striker Lee Angol.

He will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with champions Leicester City as a result of the one-game suspension being upheld.

The post Chelsea’s Terry loses FA Cup red card appeal appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Appeal Terry red card ‘waste of time’, says Mourinho Manager Jose Mourinho believes Chelsea should contest captain John Terry’s red card from the 3-2 win at West Brom but...
  2. ‘I want to stay’ at Chelsea, says emotional Terry Captain John Terry told Chelsea’s fans he wanted to stay at the club during an emotional address following their 1-1...
  3. EPL: Chelsea Set For Norwich, Leicester Loses Kante Chelsea manager, Guus Hiddink, has confirmed Brazilian Alexandre Pato could make his debut soon for his side but that there...
  4. Chelsea’s Willian loses mother to cancer Willian will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with champions Leicester on Saturday after being granted compassionate leave following the death...
  5. Chelsea’s Terry out of City Cup tie Chelsea captain John Terry will miss Sunday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against Manchester City with a hamstring injury, manager Guus...
  6. Chelsea leave Terry out for Arsenal clash John Terry Image Source: Skysports.com Chelsea skipper John Terry was unexpectedly named on the bench for his side’s Premier League...
  7. Fernandinho loses appeal, gets four-match ban Brazilian midfield enforcer Fernandinho will serve a four-match ban after Manchester City lost their appeal against his sending-off against Burnley,...
  8. Champions league: Terry misses training ahead of PSG clash Chelsea captain John Terry remains doubtful for Wednesday’s Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain after missing Tuesday’s final pre-match training...
  9. Aguero sends Man City top, Terry rescues Chelsea Sergio Aguero sank Crystal Palace to send Manchester City top of the Premier League on Saturday, while John Terry’s 98th-minute...
  10. Chelsea offers Terry one-year deal STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 22: John Terry of Chelsea celebrates after the Barclays Premier League match between Stoke...

< YOHAIG home