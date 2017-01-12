Chelsea’s Terry loses FA Cup red card appeal

Chelsea defender John Terry has failed in his appeal against the red card he was shown during Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Peterborough.

Terry was dismissed in the 66th minute of the third-round tie at Stamford Bridge for bringing down striker Lee Angol.

He will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with champions Leicester City as a result of the one-game suspension being upheld.

