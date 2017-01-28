China becomes 5th highest spender on player transfers

The world football body, FIFA, has revealed that China have become the fifth highest spending association on player transfers.

The FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) released its annual global transfer market report, which examines the data and trends relating to international transfers among the six FIFA Confederations

The study reports that a total of 4.79 billion dollars was spent during 2016 representing an increase of 14.3 per cent from the previous year.

Clubs from UEFA continued to dominate spending as their total fees reached 3.93 billion dollars representing 82.1 per cent of the overall figure.

English clubs remained the biggest spenders with their total of 1.3 billion dollars on incoming transfers, with the figure including the world record transfer of France’s Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United for 112 million dollars.

