China becomes 5th highest spender on player transfers

Posted January 28, 2017 6:37 am by Comments

The world football body, FIFA, has revealed that China have become the fifth highest spending association on player transfers.

The FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) released its annual global transfer market report, which examines the data and trends relating to international transfers among the six FIFA Confederations

The study reports that a total of 4.79 billion dollars was spent during 2016 representing an increase of 14.3 per cent from the previous year.

Clubs from UEFA continued to dominate spending as their total fees reached 3.93 billion dollars representing 82.1 per cent of the overall figure.

English clubs remained the biggest spenders with their total of 1.3 billion dollars on incoming transfers, with the figure including the world record transfer of France’s Paul Pogba from Juventus to Manchester United for 112 million dollars.

The post China becomes 5th highest spender on player transfers appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Godwin Obaje Joins Ifeanyi Uba FC, Becomes Highest Paid Player In NPFL Exclusive- Godwin Obaje Joins Ifeanyi Uba FC, Becomes Highest Paid Player In NPF Last season Nigeria Professional League top scorer...
  2. World’s highest bridge opens in China The world’s highest bridge has opened to traffic in China, connecting two provinces in the mountainous southwest and reducing travel...
  3. Hulk moves to China for audacious £46m Zenit St Petersburg have confirmed the transfer of Hulk to Shanghai SIPG for a Russian transfer record. The Russian club...
  4. Mikel To Become Highest Paid Player At Marseille Home Latest NewsLatest NewsSportsMarseille to make Mikel highest-paid playerDecember 19, 2016 tweet Mikel Obi Festus Abu Struggling  French Ligue 1...
  5. Who Is The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2016? World’s football governing body, FIFA has shortlisted 10 candidates for The Best FIFA Women’s Player 2016. The list was unveiled...
  6. Bale becomes highest-paid Real Madrid player with new six-year contract Gareth Bale has agreed terms on a new six-year contract with Real Madrid, which ties him to the La Liga...
  7. Everything you need to know about the 2016 FIFA World Player of the Year FIFA’s newly-renovated World Player of the Year will be handed out on Monday, January 9 at The Best FIFA Football...
  8. CBN lifts ban on dollar deposit transfers Commercial banks are back in the business of foreign currency (dollar) transfer after the Central Bank (CBN) lifted restrictions on such transactions....
  9. Real Madrid is now the World’s highest earning club Spanish giant, Real Madrid have been confirmed as the World’s highest earning football club after their latest rise in financial...
  10. Nigeria, China trade hits $9.5b Trade between Nigeria and China stood at 9.5 billion dollars in 2016, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy,...

< YOHAIG home