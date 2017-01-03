China confirms human bird flu case in Guizhou province

Health authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guizhou have confirmed a new human case of H7N9 avian influenza, state radio said, bringing the total number of human infections of the highly pathogenic strain to 19 this winter.

The 49-year old man, who is a chicken trader, was being treated in hospital in Qiannan prefecture, the report said on Sunday. The local authorities were taking precautions to try and prevent the infection from spreading, the report said.

A total of 19 people have been infected with bird flu in China so far this winter, all with the H7N9 strain, killing at least three of them.

Regional fears of a major bird flu outbreak have been raised by a record outbreak of avian influenze in poultry in South Korea as well as infections in birds in Japan.

The last major bird flu outbreak in mainland China – from late 2013 to early 2014 – killed 36 people and led to more than $ 6 billion in losses for the agricultural sector.

