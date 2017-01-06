China plans emissions cuts, public transport boost as smog lingers

Posted January 6, 2017 6:37 am by Comments

China plans emissions cuts, public transport boost as smog lingers

China plans cuts in major sources of air pollution including sulphur dioxide and will promote more public transport in large cities, the government said late on Thursday, as the country’s north grapples with a lingering smog crisis.

The world’s second-largest economy will cut sulphur dioxide, a key contributor to air pollution produced by power plants and industry, by 15 percent by 2020, China’s State Council, the country’s cabinet, said in a five-year plan paper.

Image result for great wall of chinaAs well as capping industrial emissions, China would raise the share of public transport to 30 percent of total traffic in major cities by 2020 and promote cleaner, more efficient fuels, the new plan said.

China is in the third year of a “war on pollution” to tackle the legacy of more than three decades of untrammeled economic growth, but it has struggled to meet air quality standards or to prevent occurrences of the hazardous smog like the current episode.

An environment ministry spokesman said on Thursday that excessive resource use was “a bottleneck holding back China’s economic and social development”, and the situation remained grave.

The post China plans emissions cuts, public transport boost as smog lingers appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. China Smog Sparks Red Alerts In 10 Cities The Chinese authorities have declared more red alerts in at least 10 cities after hazardous smog blanketed the nation’s north-east....
  2. Global greenhouse gas emissions drop to 32.1bn The environmental threat of oil and gas production and utilisation may be gradually fizzling out as the International Energy Agency;...
  3. China to boost rail network The top economic planner issued China’s latest national railway plan on Wednesday, with the target to operate a 175,000 km...
  4. China targets $290 billion investment in tourism by 2020 China aims to invest 2 trillion yuan (229.23 billion pounds) in tourism by 2020, the country’s state planner said on...
  5. BMW shares down nearly 10% on report of excessive diesel emissions Shares in the top-of-the-range carmaker BMW fell nearly 10 percent on the Frankfurt stock exchange on Thursday on a newspaper...
  6. Dutch court orders state to slash greenhouse emissions A Dutch court on Wednesday ordered the state to slash greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent by 2020,...
  7. Australia pledges 26% emissions cut by 2030 Australia plans to reduce carbon emissions by at least 26 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, Prime Minister Tony Abbott...
  8. Ambode unfolds plans for roads, housing, transport, others Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State at the weekend unfolded his strategic thinking about improving road network, affordable housing scheme,...
  9. China to cut coal capacity by 800 million tonnes by 2020 AFP Photo/Luke Sharrett China has set a target of reducing its annual coal capacity by 800 million tonnes, according to...
  10. Colombia’s Ecopetrol Plans $13B Investments By 2020 Colombian state-held oil company Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) unveiled on Thursday its updated business plan, which envisages investments worth US$ 13 billion...

< YOHAIG home