China’s December producer prices accelerate at fastest pace in over five years

China’s producer prices surged the most in more than five years in December and by more than expected as prices of coal and other raw materials soared, adding to expectations that global inflation may be stronger in 2017.

The pick-up in prices reinforces views that the world’s second-largest economy is on steadier footing heading into the new year, underpinned by stronger factory activity and domestic demand which is being driven by a lending and construction boom.

But some analysts worry the strong gains in producer prices may also be fuelled by growing speculation in commodities futures markets, adding to the broader risk of bubbles in China’s economy even as leaders attempt to control explosive growth in debt.

