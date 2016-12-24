China’s Hebei plans $100 billion investment in clean sectors in 2017

The heavily polluted northern Chinese province of Hebei will invest as much as 700 billion yuan ($ 100.82 billion/82.03 billion pounds) on new projects next year as part of its efforts to “upgrade” its heavy industrial economy, the local government said on Saturday.

The new projects will focus on “innovation” and promote less industrially intensive sectors like renewable energy, financial services, information technology and logistics.

Hebei, which surrounds the capital Beijing, has been on the front line of China’s “war on pollution”, and has already promised to shut 60 million tonnes of steel capacity and slash coal consumption by 40 million tonnes over the 2014-2017 period.

