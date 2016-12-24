China’s Hebei plans $100 billion investment in clean sectors in 2017

Posted December 24, 2016 6:38 pm by Comments

China’s Hebei plans $100 billion investment in clean sectors in 2017

The heavily polluted northern Chinese province of Hebei will invest as much as 700 billion yuan ($ 100.82 billion/82.03 billion pounds) on new projects next year as part of its efforts to “upgrade” its heavy industrial economy, the local government said on Saturday.

Many bundle of US 100 dollars bank notes

The new projects will focus on “innovation” and promote less industrially intensive sectors like renewable energy, financial services, information technology and logistics.

Hebei, which surrounds the capital Beijing, has been on the front line of China’s “war on pollution”, and has already promised to shut 60 million tonnes of steel capacity and slash coal consumption by 40 million tonnes over the 2014-2017 period.

The post China’s Hebei plans $ 100 billion investment in clean sectors in 2017 appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dangote plans $20 billion investment across sectors by 2020 The group’s cement production increased by about 400 per cent. The post Dangote plans $ 20 billion investment across sectors...
  2. China’s Sinoma signs $600m Nigerian cement expansion with BUA BUA’s executive chairman Abdulsamad Rabiu Reuters – Nigerian conglomerate BUA Group has signed $ 600 million worth of contracts with...
  3. Osinbajo Calls For Increased Private Investment In Steel Sector The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has called for increased private investment in the steel and solid minerals sector to...
  4. China targets $290 billion investment in tourism by 2020 China aims to invest 2 trillion yuan (229.23 billion pounds) in tourism by 2020, the country’s state planner said on...
  5. Buhari Returns, Secures $6 Billion Investment From China President Muhammadu Buhari jetted back into the country in the early hours of this morning after spending six days in...
  6. Ajaokuta Steel To Operate At Full Capacity By 2017 – FG ABUJA—THE Federal Government yesterday assured that Ajaokuta Steel Company would operate at full capacity in the second quarter of 2017....
  7. Delta targets N70.165 billion IGR in 2017     The Delta State government yesterday announced yargeted Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for 2017 fiscal year to the sum...
  8. China’s Crack Down On Corruption! China’s Biggest Telcom Operator Boss Picked The chairman of one of China’s largest state-owned mobile operators, China Telecom, is being investigated by the country’s anti-corruption watchdog....
  9. Dangote, China’s Sinoma To Sign $4.34 Bln Africa Cement Plant Deals Dangote Nigeria’s Dangote Cement will sign $ 4.34 billion worth of contracts with China’s Sinoma International Engineering Co. on Wednesday...
  10. How N100 Billion Constituency Projects Threaten 2017 Budget Senators Allege Betrayal By Presidency Over 2016’s Fiscal Plan Senators’ anger at the non-implementation of the controversial N100 billion constituency...

< YOHAIG home