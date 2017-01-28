Coach Sredojevic warns Uganda FA over unpaid wages

Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has told the country’s FA to fulfil its contractual obligations or he we will quit and take legal action.

The Serb, took Uganda to Gabon for their first Africa Cup of Nations in 39 years, but says he is owed wages.

Micho concedes the FA is handicapped “without the support of government”.

But insists If the situation can not be sorted amicably, he will have to take legal action.

The Cranes bowed out in the group stage in Gabon after suffering narrow defeats to Ghana and Egypt before securing a 1-1 draw Mali.

