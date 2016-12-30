Congo opposition leader sentenced to five years in prison

A court in the Democratic Republic of Congo has sentenced an opposition leader to five years in prison.

The judgment risks affecting multi-party talks meant to sanction a presidential election next year.

The court found Franck Diongo, president of the opposition MLP party, guilty of illegally detaining three soldiers during violent protests last week in the capital Kinshasa that killed dozens of people.

Diongo’s lawyers say he was not able to defend himself because of failing health and called the decision “totally political”.

The government has denied that allegation.

The verdict comes as representatives of President Joseph Kabila’s ruling coalition and the country’s main opposition bloc say they are near an accord under which Kabila would step down by the end of 2017 after an election to choose his successor.

