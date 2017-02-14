The Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa) unanimously endorsed Ahmad Ahmad as a presidential candidate in upcoming Confederation of African Football (Caf) elections.

Ahmad, currently the head of Madagascar’s FA, had already outlined his intention to challenge long-standing Caf ruler Issa Hayatou in March’s elections in Ethiopia.

Cosafa announced their backing for Ahmad following a meeting of FA Presidents in Johannesburg .

Issa Hayatou, who has presided over African football since 1988, is seeking an eighth term.

The Cameroonian was re-elected unopposed during the last Caf presidential elections in 2013.

He had previously stated this term would be his last until a change of regulations altered his stance.

The post COSAFA endorses Ahmad as CAF presidential candidate appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.