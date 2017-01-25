Crystal Telecom dominates Rwanda trading activities

Over 360,000 shares changed hands on the local bourse, while the bonds market was quiet, the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) daily market report for Monday indicates.

Crystal Telecom counter recorded a total turnover of Rwf31.5 million during yesterday’s trading session from 350,400 shares traded in three deals.

The counter closed at Rwf90, unchanged from Friday’s close. Bralirwa counter was also stable at Rwf140 and pushed 10,500 shares in two deals, raking in a total turnover of Rwf1.5 million.

The beverages firm on Monday announced new prices for its beer brands, indicating an increase across the board. Bank of Kigali counter closed at Rwf228 also unchanged compared to Friday’s close. The lender recorded a total turnover of Rwf273,600 from 1,200 shares traded in two deals during Monday’s trading session.

Both the Rwanda Share Index and All Share Index remained unchanged to close at 119.91 and 127.26 points, respectively. Equity Bank closed at Rwf334; NMG was at Rwf1,200, KCB at Rwf330; and Uchumi Supermarkets at Rwf104.

At the end of the formal trading hours, there were outstanding offers of 575,300 shares on Bank of Kigali counter, ranging from Rwf228 to Rwf245 and an outstanding bid for 5,000 shares at Rwf220.

On the Bralirwa counter, there were outstanding offers of 19,600 shares at between Rwf140 and Rwf143 and an outstanding bid for 300 shares at Rwf137.

Crystal Telecom received bids for 6,000 shares at between Rwf85 and Rwf88 and outstanding offers of 87,000 shares at Rwf93 and Rwf98

