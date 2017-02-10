Cuba Eager to Develop Offshore Oil Reserves

Cuba is seeking foreign investments in its oil industry, with a particular focus on offshore drilling, a senior government official said this week. At the moment, about 50 percent of the island’s demand is being satisfied by local production, but plans are to raise this substantially in the near term, the deputy general director of state-owned company Cuba Petrol Union (CUPET), Roberto Suarez, said.

Currently, CUPET pumps around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent a year, with the oil used for power generation. Almost all of Cuba’s natural gas output, 97 percent, is utilized as heating fuel and power generation.

After the U.S. lifted its trade embargo on the island, Cuba’s government has wasted no time in trying to attract foreign investments that are vital for the development of its energy industry, among all others.

