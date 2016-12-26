Cyber crime wave warning as bargain hunters start £2.5billion online shopping spree

Crooks are set to exploit the start of a £2.5billion online shopping spree to launch a new cyber crime wave.

Experts say criminals are poised to take advantage of a flood of unsuspecting bargain hunters surfing the net in the post Christmas sales, which begin in earnest tomorrow.

A report by the website Vouchercodes.co.uk and the Centre for Retail Research predicts £900million will be spent online today alone, up 7% on 2015, and £2.5billion between now and New Year.

However, cyber criminals are using increasingly sophisticated methods to try to trick shoppers into downloading “malware”, software that infects their computer and is designed to steal sensitive information.

Chris Dye, of cyber security firm Glasswall Solutions, said: “This is just the time when people’s guards are down because they’re off work and keen to pick up a bargain in the sales.

