D.R. Congo’s Bolasie ruled out of AFCON 2017

D.R. Congo winger Yannick Bolasie will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after failing to make the country’s 31-man provisional squad for the tournament.

A knee injury has ruled him out Bolasie of the tournament.

The Everton winger is the main absentee in coach Florent Ibenge,s list of players released on December the 25th.

Bournemouth’s Benik Afobe who switched allegiance to the Leopards after having played for England Under-21 got a nod from Ibenge to play for his adopted country.

DR Congo are in in Group C alongside Morocco,Ivory Coast and Togo.

