Dangote Africa’s top 2016 entrepreneur – Forbes Magazine

Forbes Magazine has unfolded Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote as the greatest entrepreneur in Africa in 2016.

Dangote has been listed along powerful and most influential leaders of the world.

According to the magazine, Dangote has spread his entrepreneurial influences around Africa with investments calculated at $ 11.9 billion.

Dangote group has four firms listed at the Nigerian Stock Exchange with market value above 4 trillion naira.

Dangote group has operations in other African economies including Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, South Africa, Togo, Tanzania and Zambia.

