Dangote Africa’s top 2016 entrepreneur – Forbes Magazine

Posted December 27, 2016 4:37 pm by Comments

Forbes Magazine has unfolded Nigeria’s Aliko Dangote as the greatest entrepreneur in Africa in 2016.

Dangote has been listed along powerful and most influential leaders of the world.

According to the magazine, Dangote has spread his entrepreneurial influences around Africa with investments calculated at $ 11.9 billion.

Dangote group has four firms listed at the Nigerian Stock Exchange with market value above 4 trillion naira.

Dangote group has operations in other African economies including Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, South Africa, Togo, Tanzania and Zambia.

The post Dangote Africa’s top 2016 entrepreneur – Forbes Magazine appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dangote, Adenuga, Otedola, others on Forbes billionaires list Oyetunji Abioye The President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, retained his position as Africa’s richest person and was listed...
  2. Kenyan Entrepreneur, Narendra Raval Covers Forbes Africa May 2015 Issue For the May issue of Forbes Africa, the magazine has placed one of Kenya’s top entrepreneurs Narendra Raval on the...
  3. Dangote among world’s 100 most powerful people -Forbes Forbes, the influential American magazine has named President, of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, among the 100 most powerful people...
  4. Forbes Africa Reveals Africa’s “30 under 30” For 2016 FORBES AFRICA “30 under 30” list hits the shelves this weekend, revealing the 30 most promising entrepreneurs from around the continent,...
  5. Dangote to invest $16b in Africa Africa’s largest independent cement producer, Dangote Cement Plc, plans to invest $ 16 billion in new projects and existing cement...
  6. $16.6 Billion…Aliko Dangote tops the 2015 Forbes List of Africa’s 50 Richest People Forbes has released its annual list of the 50 richest people in Africa and once again the list is topped...
  7. Dangote, Adenuga, Others Make Forbes List President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has maintained his number one position as Africa’s richest man for a fifth year...
  8. Forbes Africa TV launches with flagship show “My Worst Day” hosted by Peace Hyde Leading business magazine, Forbes Africa is set to launch the first global TV platform, Forbes Africa TV. The publication is...
  9. Ghana edge South Africa to claim 2016 AWCON bronze Ghana Black Queens beat Banyana Banyana of South Africa 1-0 on Friday in Yaounde to finish third at this year’s...
  10. Oil Mogul Tonye Cole of Sahara Group shares Lessons learned from Failure in Forbes Africa April Edition | Read & Watch Video The April edition of business magazine, Forbes Africa features Tonye Cole, co-founder and Group Executive Director of Sahara Group. Sahara...

< YOHAIG home