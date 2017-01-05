Dangote tomato factory to resume production February

The Dangote Tomato Processing Factory in Kano will resume production next month.

The company, which began production in February 2016, had suspended operation due to lack of raw materials.

The Managing Director of the company, Abdulkadir Kaita, said in Kano that preparations for resumed production were at top levels.

Kaita explained that the company had to suspend production when most of the tomato farms in five states were affected by pests which destroyed all the tomato species.

