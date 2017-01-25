Dialogue committee calls for reform of Libya unity govt

Libya’s political dialogue committee on Tuesday called for appointing a new head to Libya’s UN-backed unity government — from outside the government’s presidential council — and to drastically reduce the number of presidential council members.

The move came at the conclusion of a two-day committee meeting held in the Tunisian city of Hammamat and attended by signatories of the 2015 Skhirat Agreement, which called for the establishment of the unity government.

The meeting was also attended by members of Libya’s Tripoli-based State Council, political party representatives and a number of independent political figures.

Members of Libya’s Tobruk-based parliament, however, along with the UN’s Libya envoy Martin Kobler, refrained from attending the meeting.

“We have agreed to appoint a new head for the unity government from outside the presidential council, as the head of the government should also assume the post of supreme commander of the army,” read a final statement issued in the wake of the meeting.

