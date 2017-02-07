Doping : IAAF unlikely to reinstate Russia before November

Russia will remain suspended from international athletics and is unlikely to be reinstated before November.

Rune Anderson, head of IAAF task force, said Russia had been presented with a list of demands before it could be allowed to compete again.

This means Russian athletes will not be able to compete in the world championships in August.

Russia’s athletics federation was banned in November 2015 after an independent WADA probe exposed state-sponsored doping on a massive scale.

The suspension was upheld last year, ruling almost all Russian track and field athletes out of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

