Doping : IAAF unlikely to reinstate Russia before November

Posted February 7, 2017 4:37 pm by Comments

Russia will remain suspended from international athletics and is unlikely to be reinstated before November.

Rune Anderson, head of IAAF task force, said Russia had been presented with a list of demands before it could be allowed to compete again.

This means Russian athletes will not be able to compete in the world championships in August.

Russia’s athletics federation was banned in November 2015 after an independent WADA probe exposed state-sponsored doping on a massive scale.

The suspension was upheld last year, ruling almost all Russian track and field athletes out of the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The post Doping : IAAF unlikely to reinstate Russia before November appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. We don’t trust IAAF on doping, athletes cry out World athletics governing body IAAF came under more pressure yesterday, as a group of concerned athletes claimed that the IAAF...
  2. Russia loses appeal against IAAF ban Russian President Vladimir Putin Russia has lost its appeal against the ban on its track and field athletes from competing...
  3. Russia probes ex anti-doping lab chief Grigory Rodchenkov Russian investigators said Saturday they had launched a criminal case against the former head of the country’s anti-doping...
  4. IAAF bans Nigerian, 11 others for doping The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on Monday confirmed the ban slammed on 12 athletes, including Nigeria’s Tosin Adeloye,...
  5. IAAF Suspends Athletes After Doping Retests The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), has announced that 28 athletes who competed at the 2005 and 2007 World...
  6. Russia banned from London World Championships – IAAF Russia will miss August’s World Athletics Championships in London after their doping ban was extended on Monday, world governing body...
  7. IAAF bans Russian athletes from Olympics The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe is pictured during a press Conference at the IAAF-Council in...
  8. Djokovic Says Russian Doping Scandal Is Bad For Sports World number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, says the doping scandal engulfing Russia is not good for sports. The world...
  9. IAAF Closes Door On Doping Offenders(Gatlin)   A rule passed by the IAAF Council in November stipulates that athletes found guilty of serious doping violations –...
  10. Russia bans four athletes for doping European 800m silver medallist, Irina Maracheva, has been banned for two years by the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) for doping....

< YOHAIG home