The Department of State Security Services has confirmed that the factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abu Musab al-Barnawi has been arrested.

He was captured three months before the fall of Sambisa forest, the last major stronghold of the group.

Abu Musab al-Barnawi, a top Boko Haram and ISIS leader, was rated by the United States as the world’s third most wanted terrorist and a major threat to world peace.

He was responsible for major killings, kidnap of locals and foreigners between 2012 and 2015 and was declared Nigerian leader of Boko Haram last August.

The post DSS confirms arrest of Boko Haram’s factional leader al-Barnawi appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.