DSS confirms arrest of Boko Haram’s factional leader al-Barnawi

The Department of State Security Services has confirmed that the factional leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abu Musab al-Barnawi has been arrested.

He was captured three months before the fall of Sambisa forest, the last major stronghold of the group.

Abu Musab al-Barnawi, a top Boko Haram and ISIS leader, was rated by the United States as the world’s third most wanted terrorist and a major threat to world peace.

He was responsible for major killings, kidnap of locals and foreigners between 2012 and 2015 and was declared Nigerian leader of Boko Haram last August.

