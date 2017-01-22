Egypt restates commitment to end Libya crisis

Egypt’s foreign minister has confirmed his country’s commitment to find a political solution to fighting in neighbouring Libya.

He was speaking ahead of talks with foreign ministers from Libya’s neighbours – Algeria, Tunisia, Libya and Niger – as well as UN envoy Martin Kobler.
Libya has been torn apart by fighting between militias, tribes and two rival governments since the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

A UN-backed unity government based in the capital is struggling to impose its authority.

It faces competition from a rival authority supported by parliament in the country’s east, which has refused to recognise the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

