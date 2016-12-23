Egyptian court affirms former top auditor’s jail sentence

A court in Egypt on Thursday rejected an appeal by the former anti-corruption watchdog chief against a jail sentence he received for spreading false news but it suspended the sentence.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi sacked Hisham Geneina, head of the Central Auditing Organisation, in March and appointed a fact-finding commission that concluded Geneina had misled the public by over-estimating the scale of corruption.

Geneina had said corruption had cost Egypt 600 billion Egyptian pounds ($ 31.25 billion) in four years.

A court found Geneina guilty in July and sentenced him to a year in prison and a fine of 20,000Egyptian pounds ($ 1,000). He appealed the decision. On Thursday the court confirmed his sentence but suspended it for three years. It also confirmed his fine.

He has the option of further appeals.

Geneina told Reuters in June he had done nothing wrong and his case was being used to discourage others from speaking out in a country which he said was increasingly in the grip of security agencies.

Sisi has made fighting graft a priority for his government as it struggles to rebuild an economy battered by political turmoil since the 2011 uprising that ended Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule.

Pro-government media accused Geneina of being an Islamist because was appointed by Sisi’s predecessor, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

As military chief, Sisi ousted Mursi in 2013 after mass protests against his rule, outlawing the group and declaring it a terrorist organisation.

He went on to win a presidential election in 2014 and launched a fierce crackdown on dissent, drawing widespread allegations of abuse by human rights groups. The government denies all the allegations.

