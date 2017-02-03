Egypt’s Foreign Currency inflows rise after CB move

An inflow of $ 9 billion into Egyptian banks since the country’s central bank (CB) floated its currency shows confidence in the economy is returning, but bankers and economists say investors need reassurance to attract higher volumes.

The central bank raised interest rates by 3 per cent and abandoned its currency peg of 8.8 pounds per dollar on November 3, causing the pound to halve in value. It hoped to unlock foreign currency inflows and end a black market for dollars that had sucked away foreign currency from the banking system.

“This surpassed my expectations, but I think the flows might normalise going forward, because there usually is a very positive trend in the few weeks following the flotation and then it naturally slows down,” said Hany Farahat, senior economist at CI Capital.

“Investors are still not 100 per cent certain or assured that we passed this challenge. When investors pour money into Egypt today they do consider the risk that it might be stuck and they can’t get it out,” he said.

Egypt’s currency peg and a decline in foreign investment and tourism drained the central bank’s foreign reserves, forcing it to ration dollars and impose capital controls before the flotation. Some of their controls have since been loosened, but it still has a cap on deposits for importers of non-essential goods and a cap on outgoing wire transfers.

Banks have been giving priority to importers of essential goods, followed by other importers and companies seeking to repatriate profits.

 

 

