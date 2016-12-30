Egypt’s purchase of 55,000 tonnes of sugar was non-tender deal – GASC

Posted December 30, 2016 8:37 am by Comments

The purchase of 55,000 tonnes of sugar by Egypt’s state commodity buyer GASC on Monday was a direct, non-tender deal, traders said on Tuesday.

GASC, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, said on Monday had bought the white sugar for delivery between Jan. 7 and Jan. 20.

Dealers said on Tuesday the purchase was made in Egyptian pounds from Multitrade/ED&F Man. No price was available.

“This was direct purchasing without a tender being issued,” one European trader said. “We did not know anything about it before it was reported on Reuters.”

GASC was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday.

GASC had cancelled to previous international tenders to buy 55,000 tonnes of white sugar on Dec. 10 and Dec. 21. Traders said that only one supplier submitted an offer in each of the cancelled tenders.

“One offer is not sufficient to constitute a tender and GASC has been struggling to attract more offers,” another European trader said. “I suspect a decision was made to undertake a direct, non-tender purchase.”

“We do not have the details but my feeling is that GASC may well have paid more in the private deal than in an international tender,” the trader said.

The post Egypt’s purchase of 55,000 tonnes of sugar was non-tender deal – GASC appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. BREAKING NEWS: Ibrahim Yaro appointed MD BUA Sugar refinery The BUA Group, owners of one of the largest sugar refineries in Nigeria, ‘BUA Sugar’, has announced the appointment of...
  2. EU, Russia and Ukraine aim for gas deal on Tuesday Russia, Ukraine and the European Union will try to reach a deal in Vienna on Tuesday to ensure Russian gas...
  3. Direct-sale, direct-purchase to replace crude swap arrangement ? Kachikwu Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja    The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum...
  4. FG cancels tender process for oil, gas shipment Ifeanyi Onuba, Abuja The Federal Government said on Wednesday that it had cancelled the tendering process for the engagement of...
  5. FG cancels oil/gas pre-shipment tender exercise The federal government has cancelled the engagement of Pre-Shipment Inspection and Monitoring agents for oil and gas. A statement from...
  6. Eh, wait, Sugar is Sugar free? Biko, how is Sugar – sugar free? Welcome to Linda Ikeji’s Blog...
  7. FG stops 571,000 tonnes of rice from entering Nigeria Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Federal Government on Monday announced that 571,000 tonnes of foreign rice warehoused in neighbouring countries were...
  8. Record breaking raid: Three tonnes of cocaine seized in Spain In a major drugs bust, Spanish police said Tuesday they had seized three tonnes of Colombian cocaine and arrested 12...
  9. Benue govt/IFAD collaboration raises rice production to 4.5m tonnes Benue State Commissioner of Agriculture, Mr. James Anbua, said the collaboration between the state and International Fund for Agricultural Development,...
  10. EU’s Moscovici ‘convinced’ a Greek deal will be struck The European Union’s commissioner for economic affairs said on Tuesday he was “convinced” that Greece and its creditors would strike...

< YOHAIG home