Energy firms face probe for manipulating costs to keep consumer prices high
The energy regulator has questioned whether electricity and gas suppliers are manipulating their costs to keep consumer prices high.
A probe is to be carried out by the Commission for Energy Regulation to see why retail energy prices have not fallen more for customers.
In a review of retail competition in the energy market, the regulator said wholesale energy costs had fallen sharply in the past three years.
Despite this, price falls for householders have been much more modest. At the same time, the energy companies claim their supply costs and the funds needed to maintain their networks have gone up.
