Energy firms face probe for manipulating costs to keep consumer prices high

Posted February 11, 2017 10:37 am by Comments

The energy regulator has questioned whether electricity and gas suppliers are manipulating their costs to keep consumer prices high.

A probe is to be carried out by the Commission for Energy Regulation to see why retail energy prices have not fallen more for customers.

In a review of retail competition in the energy market, the regulator said wholesale energy costs had fallen sharply in the past three years.

Despite this, price falls for householders have been much more modest. At the same time, the energy companies claim their supply costs and the funds needed to maintain their networks have gone up.

The post Energy firms face probe for manipulating costs to keep consumer prices high appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Tanzania cuts retail fuel prices Tanzania’s energy regulator lowered maximum retail prices of fuel on Saturday. The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority reduced the...
  2. Petroleum products prices, insurgency affect livestock prices in Enugu, traders claim Livestock dealers in Enugu have said that the increase in petroleum pump price and insurgency in some parts of the...
  3. Consumer Protection Council Investigates High Cost Of Electricity The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in Nigeria has launched an investigation into the high cost of electricity by distribution companies,...
  4. Oil prices drop on high supplies Oil prices fell Thursday after a mixed US energy report showed a healthy decline in crude stockpiles but a rise...
  5. Consumer Prices In Nigeria Rise By 92% In 2016 The cost of goods in Nigeria rose to a record high in 2016, following the persistent increase in prices of...
  6. Oil prices down ahead of US energy report Oil prices eased in Asia Thursday as dealers focused on an upcoming US energy report for clues about production and...
  7. Energy firm begins supply of 40Mw to Eko DisCo Following the approval by the power sector regulator, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Paras Energy Resources Limited has begun the...
  8. Why TV content costs are rising All over the world, prices that consumers pay monthly for subscription television or video services continue to rise –to their...
  9. Consumers decry high prices of bread Bread consumers in Hadejia, Jigawa, have expressed concern over persistent hike in prices, amid increasing demand for the commodity. The...
  10. Energy firms owe banks N3.72trn – CBN POWER firms and oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria are owing banks in the country about N3.72 trillion as...

< YOHAIG home