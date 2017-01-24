English FA charges Wenger for pushing fourth official

Posted January 24, 2017 8:37 am by Comments

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

Wenger pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley.

He had been dismissed for reacting angrily to a 93rd-minute penalty given to Burnley when they trailed 1-nil.

After the game, Wenger apologised and said he “regretted everything”.

He has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

The post English FA charges Wenger for pushing fourth official appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Wenger denies pushing fourth official against Burnley Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has admitted he lost his cool during their 2-1 win over Burnley, but denied pushing fourth...
  2. Wenger hit with misconduct charge after fourth official row Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was charged with misconduct by England’s governing Football Association on Monday after an alleged altercation with...
  3. I regret everything, I should have shut up, says Arsene Wenger Arsene Wenger apologised for his behaviour after the Arsenal manager was sent off for rowing with fourth official Anthony Taylor...
  4. Arsene Wenger celebrates 20 years at Arsenal by beating Chelsea 3-0 For once, a landmark game for Arsene Wenger wasn’t spoiled by Chelsea, and this time it was Arsenal humiliating its...
  5. Wenger charged Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was charged with misconduct by England’s governing Football Association on Monday after an alleged altercation with...
  6. Wenger linked with England coaching Job Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has been sensationally linked with the England job with the Football Association prepared to go foreign...
  7. Wenger charged by FA following Burnley incident Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association, following his scuffle with fourth official,...
  8. Wenger hails resilient Arsenal A proud Arsene Wenger praised his Arsenal side’s response to their “shock” start to the season after they climbed into...
  9. Arsene Wenger warns Barcelona over Hector Bellerin approach Arsene Wenger has warned Barcelona that Arsenal will fight to keep standout right-back Hector Bellerin. Spain international Bellerin, who left...
  10. Arsene Wenger warns Granit Xhaka to keep emotions in check against Spurs Arsene Wenger admits he is concerned about “impulsive” Granit Xhaka’s temperament ahead of Sunday’s north London derby with Tottenham. Xhaka...

< YOHAIG home