Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association.

Wenger pushed fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off in Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley.

He had been dismissed for reacting angrily to a 93rd-minute penalty given to Burnley when they trailed 1-nil.

After the game, Wenger apologised and said he “regretted everything”.

He has until Thursday to respond to the charge.

The post English FA charges Wenger for pushing fourth official appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.