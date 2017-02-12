EPL : Arsenal see off Hull, Liverpool down Spurs

Alexis Sanchez scored twice as title-chasing Arsenal beat relegation-threatened Hull in controversial circumstances in the Premier League.

In other results, Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-nil to move back to 4th on the table.

Manchester United are just 1 point off the top 4 after a 2-nil win over Watford.

United are now unbeaten in 16 Premier League games and became the first club in premier league history to reach 2 thousand points.

Manolo Gabbiadini scored twice as Southampton thrashed Sunderland 4-nil away.

Crystal Palace remain rooted in the relegation zone after a 1-nil defeat to Stoke City.

