Ethiopia: Helping Ethiopia onto China’s Express train of Development

A large number of jobs have been created for African countries through China-Africa cooperation, which has promoted local economic growth, helped the maintenance of political and social stability in related countries, and reduced the emergence of refugees and immigrants and their disorderly flow.

Planning is only a small part of the work, and what counts more is its implementation. Since the holding of FOCAC Johannesburg Summit in December, 2015, China and Ethiopia have been working to match up their development strategies to implement the ten cooperation plans proposed by President Xi Jinping for China-China cooperation, which will help Ethiopia onto China’s train of development, and the fast train of economic globalization.

 

