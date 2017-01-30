EU Agenda: Week Ahead – 30 January-4 February 2017

This week, the Commission holds a conference on digitising European industry, and an info day on calls for proposals 2017, promotion of agricultural products; MEPs vote on cross-border adoptions and proposals to protect the Arctic against climate change, debate the Energy Union and safer pesticides, and discuss the follow-up to the Panama Papers and the Bahamas leaks. The week’s events in the European Union including EU Council, Commission and Parliament meetings and other EU-related conferences and events. Events for the week of 30 January to 4 February 2017.

Monday 30 January

European Parliament, Political Meetings, Institutional affairs

European Parliament Committee Meetings

European Parliament, Brussels

European Parliamentary Week: Parliamentarians from across the EU and MEPs will gather for the 2017 European Parliamentary Week to discuss economic, budgetary and social matters. Economic governance, monetary union, workers and social rights as well as EU budget reform and the Panama Papers inquiry are among the topics to be debated. EP President Tajani will deliver the opening speech. (Monday to Wednesday)

Monday 30 January

European Investment Bank, Events/Conf/Fairs, Economy, finance, tax and competition, Justice and citizens rights

European Investment Bank (EIB) Board of Directors seminar with civil society 2017

EIB headquarters, Luxembourg

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has the pleasure to invite all interested civil society stakeholders to Luxembourg for a seminar between civil society and the EIB Board of Directors. This is the sixth event of its kind, building on fruitful exchanges during the previous seminars.

The first thematic session will be entitled “Environment and climate: trade-offs between key EU policy objectives” and the second will be entitled “Ensuring accountability throughout our investments”. Finally, there will be a structured debate with the EIB Board of Directors.

Monday 30 January

European Parliament, Events/Conf/Fairs, Justice and citizens rights

EP Hearing on the Marrakesh Treaty

European Parliament (room ASP 3G3), Brussels

On 30 January 2017, the JURI committee of the European Parliament (EP) is organising the hearing on ‘The Treaty of Marrakesh: realising the potential’. The purpose of this hearing is to offer participants an opportunity to hear about the origins and negotiation of the treaty, and the challenges of its implementation. Experts, stakeholders and high-ranking officials from the institutions will participate.

Tuesday 31 January

European Commission, Other bodies and agencies, Events/Conf/Fairs

Info day on the calls for proposals 2017, promotion of agricultural products

Albert Borschette conference centre, Brussels

An information day will take place in Brussels on 31 January 2017 with the objective of informing potential applicants on the call conditions and presenting examples of past successful campaigns. A networking session will also be organised as part of the info day in order to facilitate preparation of multi-country proposals.

The info day is open to all actors involved in preparation of promotional programmes: potential applicants, national authorities, and potential implementing bodies.

Tuesday 31 January

Committee of the Regions, Events/Conf/Fairs, Environment, consumers and health, Regions and local development

Waste legislation review: regions and cities for a circular economy

Brussels

This conference, organised by the European Committee of the Regions (CoR), aims at highlighting the expectations of local and regional authorities on the waste legislative proposals towards the European Parliament and the Council, in view of their negotiations following the ENVI Committee vote on 24 January 2017.

It will also discuss the progress on the European Commission action plan, including the implementation report and communication on waste to energy, which are expected to be adopted by the European Commission on 25 January 2017, and showcase experiences from front-running local and regional authorities in making the circular economy happen on the ground.

The conference builds on the CoR’s opinions on the circular economy and the review of waste legislation.

Tuesday 31 January

European Parliament, Events/Conf/Fairs, Economy, finance, tax and competition

ECON/PANA exchange of views with national parliaments and Prof. Mark Pieth

European Parliament, Brussels

The PANA committee of the European Parliament (EP) will participate in an inter-parliamentary committee meeting with the ECON committee in the context of this year’s European Parliamentary Week, which will take place from 30 January until 1 February 2017.

On 31 January, members of the ECON and PANA committees will meet members of national parliaments to discuss the follow-up to the Panama Papers and the Bahamas leaks and possible cooperation between parliaments. Members of the Dutch, Belgian and Austrian Parliaments together with the Chair of the PANA committee will make an opening statement to explain the actions taken at national and European levels.

Moreover, Prof. Mark Pieth will be invited to talk about his experience and give recommendations to the members of the European and national parliaments. He – together with Prof. Joseph E. Stiglitz – was an advisor to the Panamanian government in the wake of the Panama Papers revelations. They both resigned before being able to finalise their work. Prof. Pieth is a Swiss expert on anti-money laundering and has co-authored the report ‘Overcoming the shadow economy’ with Prof. Stiglitz.

Tuesday 31 January – Thursday 2 February

Other bodies and agencies, Events/Conf/Fairs, Justice and citizens rights, Science and technology

CEPOL training: Targetting technologies

Budapest, Hungary

The European Union Agency for law enforcement training (CEPOL) is organising this training. Participants will be able to implement a harmonised approach to cybercrime investigations within national law enforcement units and teams. They will learn how to make use of channels for international cooperation and to request information on criminal compliance to the private sector.

Tuesday 31 – Wednesday 1 February

European Commission, Events/Conf/Fairs, Business, Science and technology

Digitising European Industry – European stakeholder forum

Zeche Zollverein, Essen, Germany

The first European Stakeholder Forum, jointly organised by the European Commission and the Member States, will gather more than 500 delegates for broad awareness raising, consultation and discussion on the action lines of the Digitising European Industry (DEI) initiative. The forum will also foster networking between all stakeholders, in particular between the various national and regional initiatives, digital innovation hubs and platforms.

Tuesday 31 January

European Parliament, Political Meetings, Institutional affairs

European Parliament Committee Meetings

European Parliament, Brussels

Arctic: the Foreign Affairs and Environment committees will vote on proposals to better protect the Arctic against climate change and prevent international tensions, which could grow because of the new opportunities to access the natural resources and the Russian military presence in the region.

Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina: progress made by Albania and Bosnia and Herzegovina in their reform towards the EU will be assessed by the Foreign Affairs Committee. The rule of law, fighting corruption and protecting media freedom are among the areas that will be evaluated by MEPs.

Tuesday 31 January

European Parliament, Events/Conf/Fairs, Business, Economy, finance, tax and competition, Energy and natural resources

Supporting the market for secondary raw materials in a circular economy

Joszef Antall building (room JAN 4Q2), Brussels

This workshop, organised by the European Parliament, is part of the follow-up to the Commission’s circular economy action plan. As such, it aims at contributing to the better understanding of the role and opportunities for secondary raw materials (SRM) in the implementation of the circular economy action plan.

The workshop intends to help understand the SRM market, examine barriers in the value chain, highlight production challenges and suggest potential policy measures to support the SRM market.

Wednesday 1 February

European Parliament, Political Meetings, Institutional affairs

European Parliament Plenary Session

European Parliament, Brussels

Energy Union: In the annual “State of the Energy Union” debate, Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefcovic will present progress made and next steps to complete the European Energy Union. Energy efficiency, safe supply, smart and competitive pricing for industry and citizens as well as climate commitments will be at the heart of the debate.

Safer pesticides: MEPs will quiz the Commission on how it intends to break the deadlock over certification of low-risk biological pesticides. The certification would allow these products to gradually replace those that are suspected of damaging the environment and human health. A resolution will be put to the vote. (Debate Wednesday, vote Thursday.

Wednesday 1 February

European Economic and Social Committee, Events/Conf/Fairs, Justice and citizens rights, Science and technology

Artificial intelligence & society

Brussels

Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies offer great potential for creating new and innovative solutions to improve people’s lives, grow the economy, and address challenges in health and wellbeing, climate change, safety and security. Like any disruptive technology, however, AI carries risks and presents complex societal challenges in several areas such as labour, safety, privacy, ethics, skills, etc. A broad approach towards AI, covering all its effects (good and bad) on society as a whole is crucial, especially in a time where developments are accelerating.

At this public hearing, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) will start the discussion with participants from all corners of society on the broader impact of AI. Guest speakers from academic, corporate and trade union backgrounds, will discuss the concept of AI and how it works in practice. The input and information gathered at this hearing will be implemented in an EESC opinion on AI that will be presented during the plenary session on 31 May and 1 June 2017 and feed into EU policy on AI.

Thursday 2 February

European Parliament, Political Meetings, Institutional affairs

European Parliament Plenary Session

European Parliament, Brussels

Cross-border adoptions: to protect adopted children and their families better, MEPs want the Commission to draft common rules on cross-border recognition of adoptions in EU member states. A legislative resolution will be put to the vote after Thursday’s debate.

Visa-free EU travel for Georgians: MEPs will vote on exempting nationals from Georgia from visa requirements when travelling to the EU. Parliament ensured in a vote passed in December that visa-free travel by third-country nationals to the EU can be suspended for internal security reasons if necessary.

Congo and Gabon: in a debate with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday afternoon, MEPs will discuss threats to the rule of law in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in Gabon and prepare a resolution to be voted on Thursday.

Thursday 2 February

European Economic and Social Committee, Events/Conf/Fairs, Economy, finance, tax and competition

What future for the euro? Threats and opportunities for stage 2 of deepening the Economic and Monetary Union

Brussels

With all eyes turned to the March 2017 summit, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, and to the upcoming Commission white paper on the future of Economic and Monetary Union (EMU), now is the right time to open an in-depth discussion with officials, economic experts and civil society representatives on the various threats and opportunities related to the completion of the EMU during stage 2, as outlined in the Five Presidents’ report.

In this context, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) is organising a public debate on the future of the euro and threats and opportunities for stage 2 of deepening the EMU. The aim of this debate is to support the necessary consensus-building on an ambitious roadmap for completing the EMU by 2025, as part of a global vision for the future of the EU.