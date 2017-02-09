EU consumer climate at its highest level in nine years

Posted February 9, 2017 10:38 am by Comments

EU consumer climate at its highest level in nine years

Results of the GfK Consumer Climate Europe study for the fourth quarter of 2016

Overall, consumer confidence in Europe experienced very positive growth in the fourth quarter of 2016. The GfK consumer climate for the 28 EU countries rose by 5.6 points to 17.9 points in December, its highest value since January 2008. Over the year, the individual indicators – economic and income expectations and propensity to buy – did not develop uniformly.

european-union-car

lines in Europe during the fourth quarter of 2016 were the war in Syria, terrorism in Europe, the US presidential election at the end of November, and the continued rise of nationalist parties and tendencies in virtually all European countries.

The post EU consumer climate at its highest level in nine years appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Refugees at highest ever level – UN agency The number of people displaced by conflict is at the highest level ever recorded, the United Nations refugee agency has...
  2. UK consumer credit grows at fastest pace in 11 years despite Brexit fears Lending to Britons grew at the fastest pace in 11 years in November, offering another indication that consumer demand remained...
  3. Nigeria’s inflation hits 12.8%, highest in 4 years Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation rate, recorded a sharp rise for the second consecutive month in March,...
  4. US oil rig count rises for 9th straight week to the highest level in a year The US oil rig count increased by two to 525 in the final week of 2016, rising to the highest...
  5. U.S. consumer spending increases solidly, inflation rising TVC NEWS U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in September as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and inflation...
  6. Inflation hits 16.5% in June, highest in almost 11 years Nigerian inflation accelerated to the highest rate in almost 11 years in June, complicating the task of the Central Bank...
  7. The Paris Climate Change Summit Some days ago, leaders from more than 150 countries gathered in Paris, the French capital for the much-awaited Climate Change...
  8. 80-year-old bungee jumps off one of Europe’s highest bridges A Bulgarian octogenarian has made a lifelong dream come true by bungee jumping from one of Europe’s highest bridges, the...
  9. Hope rises as world moves towards climate agreement  Follow @seunakioye There was hope at the ongoing Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate...
  10. Tax burden to be highest in 30 years, says think tank TAX is set to rise as a share of the UK’s income to its highest level since 1986, according to...

< YOHAIG home