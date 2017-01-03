Euro May Overlook German CPI Uptick, US ISM Survey in Focus

Posted January 3, 2017 8:37 am by Comments

Euro May Overlook German CPI Uptick, US ISM Survey in Focus

The US Dollar corrected lower overnight having traded broadly higher against its major counterparts in yesterday. The Australian and New Zealand Dollars proved best-supported, which may reflect the two currencies’ allure as the highest yielders in the G10 FX space. This makes them natural alternatives to the greenback when an adverse shift in the Fed rate hike outlook undermines the US unit.

euros

The Aussie narrowly outperformed, finding a bit of an added boost in an upbeat Caixin China PMI reading. The report suggested manufacturing-sector activity growth accelerated to the fastest rate since January 2013. Supportive news flow from China – Australia’s largest trading partner – often boosts the latter country’s currency as traders weigh positive spillover possibilities.

On balance, price action seen thus far since the beginning of the week seems to reflect returning liquidity after the holiday drain rather than a well-conceived response to specific news-flow. A degree of seesaw volatility is to be expected as traders return from year-end hibernation and reevaluate the landscape. With that in mind, it seems premature to expect follow-through on moves currently on offer.

The post Euro May Overlook German CPI Uptick, US ISM Survey in Focus appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Naira falls against dollar as CBN sells FX Naira traded at 282 to the dollar after the Central Bank of Nigeria’s, CBN, intervention, indicating slight weakness when compared...
  2. Naira Falls To 351/Dollar At Black Market The naira fell to 351 to the United States dollar at the parallel market and slightly to 282 at the...
  3. China’s shares go from best to worst A gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong has turned into the world’s worst performer as traders scaled back bets...
  4. Interbank Rate To Decline Following Budget Signing Interbank rate is expected to decline sharply in coming weeks following President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent of 2016 budget The overnight...
  5. Nigeria loses N138b to public holidays Fun seekers at the Millenium Park during the Eid-el-Fitr holiday celebration in Abuja on Thursday, July 7, 2016. PHOTO: NAN...
  6. China : Stocks end higher on improving business confidence China stocks edged higher on Monday, as investors returning from a long holiday drew optimism from surveys showing improving business confidence....
  7. Naira Steady Against Dollar, Rebounds Slightly Against Euro And Pounds LAGOS Dec 9 (FxMallam) The Nigeria Naira on Friday closed flat against the dollar at the parallel mark ending at...
  8. Nigeria’s 10-year bonds yield fall to 11-month low The yield on Nigeria’s 10-year bond has fallen to 12.90 per cent, its lowest level since last November. The yield,...
  9. Prices of vegetables, tubers increase — NAN Survey Prices of tomatoes, pepper and some other foodstuffs have increased in the major cities across the country with the commencement...
  10. Brent back above $49 as oil prices resume uptick Brent crude powered back above $ 49 a barrel in Asia Friday as oil prices resumed their rise after the...

< YOHAIG home