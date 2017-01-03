The US Dollar corrected lower overnight having traded broadly higher against its major counterparts in yesterday. The Australian and New Zealand Dollars proved best-supported, which may reflect the two currencies’ allure as the highest yielders in the G10 FX space. This makes them natural alternatives to the greenback when an adverse shift in the Fed rate hike outlook undermines the US unit.

The Aussie narrowly outperformed, finding a bit of an added boost in an upbeat Caixin China PMI reading. The report suggested manufacturing-sector activity growth accelerated to the fastest rate since January 2013. Supportive news flow from China – Australia’s largest trading partner – often boosts the latter country’s currency as traders weigh positive spillover possibilities.

On balance, price action seen thus far since the beginning of the week seems to reflect returning liquidity after the holiday drain rather than a well-conceived response to specific news-flow. A degree of seesaw volatility is to be expected as traders return from year-end hibernation and reevaluate the landscape. With that in mind, it seems premature to expect follow-through on moves currently on offer.

The post Euro May Overlook German CPI Uptick, US ISM Survey in Focus appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.