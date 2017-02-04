European Union establishes External investment fund

The delegation of the European union to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African states is interested in bringing down trade barriers between the E.U and Africa by unlocking online opportunities.

The vice president of the European commission in charge of the Digital single market Andrus Ansip announced that forty four billion euro has been set aside as the European external investment fund.

This will encourage investment in Africa and the EU neighbourhood to strengthen partnerships and contribute to achieve sustainable development goals.

The investment fund will mainly be targeted at improving social and economic infrastructure and support SMEs, Microfinance and job creation.

