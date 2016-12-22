Falcons’ striker Ordega joins Australian club Sydney FC

Posted December 22, 2016 8:37 pm by Comments

Falcons’ striker Ordega joins Australian club Sydney FC

Sydney FC have signed Nigerian Super Falcons striker Francesca Ordega for the remainder of the Westfield W-League 2016/17 season, the has club confirmed.

Ordega is the first African player to play in the Westfield W-League and joins the Sky Blues on the back of winning a third Africa women’s Cup of Nations title.

Image result for Francisca Ordega

Ordega made the team of the tournament.

She spent the last two seasons with Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States.

The 23-year old forward has been capped 26 times for the Nigerian national team and also boasts experience at two FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

The post Falcons’ striker Ordega joins Australian club Sydney FC appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I regret playing for Nigeria – Super Falcons’ Francisca Ordega Francisca Ordega admits she regrets playing for Nigeria’s senior women national team. The USA-based forward, said she would have opted...
  2. Ofere joins Turkish club Turkish First League club, Boluspor, has signed ex- Malmo striker, Edward Ofere, on a one year deal This will bring...
  3. Ordega, Ohale, 21 others join Super Falcons camp Twenty three players including US-based Osinachi Ohale and Francisca Ordega have arrived camp of the Nigeria’s senior women team ahead of...
  4. Harry Redknapp joins Australian club, Central Coast Mariners Harry Redknapp Harry Redknapp is to join Australian club Central Coast Mariners as a consultant. The ex-Portsmouth and Tottenham boss...
  5. Falcons’ Captain, Chikelu joins Swedish side Kristianstad DF Swedish club ?Damallsvenskan Kristianstad DFF on Thursday announced the signing of Super Falcons Captain Rita Chikwelu. The central midfielder has...
  6. Falcons captain dumps relegated Swede club Festus Abu The senior national women’s team captain Rita Chikwelu has dumped  relegated Swedish club   Umea IK for  Premier Division...
  7. Ex- Super Striker, Taye Taiwo quits Finnish Club HJK Helsinki Former Nigeria international Taye Taiwo has announced he has quit Finnish club HJK Helsinki just as he was named in...
  8. Salami joins Finnish club, secures work permit Nigeria international Gbolahan Salami has arrived Finland to team up with Finnish club KuPS after he secured a work permit....
  9. Dikko gives kudos to Falcons! NFF 2nd Vice President and Chairman of the League Management Company, Mallam Shehu Dikko has given kudos to the Senior...
  10. Ramires joins Chinese club Brazilian midfielder Ramires has joined Chinese club Jiangsu Suning from English Premier League champions, Chelsea, becoming the latest high-profile player...

< YOHAIG home