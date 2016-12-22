Falcons’ striker Ordega joins Australian club Sydney FC

Sydney FC have signed Nigerian Super Falcons striker Francesca Ordega for the remainder of the Westfield W-League 2016/17 season, the has club confirmed.

Ordega is the first African player to play in the Westfield W-League and joins the Sky Blues on the back of winning a third Africa women’s Cup of Nations title.

Ordega made the team of the tournament.

She spent the last two seasons with Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League in the United States.

The 23-year old forward has been capped 26 times for the Nigerian national team and also boasts experience at two FIFA Women’s World Cups in 2011 and 2015.

