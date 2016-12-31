Families are facing €500 hike in health insurance prices as cost of cover keeps rising
Health insurance costs are set to keep rising next year, consumers have been warned.
It comes after a succession of increases in 2016. These hikes mean some families will be hit with price rises of up to €500.
Some 400,000 people are due to renew their cover in January.
Providers continue to be hit by Government charges for members using public hospitals, also by rising claims costs, and by a rise in the State levy imposed on all policies.
Pricing on some health plans is now being adjusted on a monthly basis.
Dermot Goode, of TotalHealthCover.ie, said families were likely to find that it was more expensive to renew on the same plan. He also warned that the cost of cover would keep going up in 2017.
In a development that is making it increasingly difficult for consumers to seek out good value, some health insurance plans are now having their prices adjusted on a monthly basis, Mr Goode said.
