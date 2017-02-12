Fed Cup : Holder Czech Republic and Spain tied at 1-1

It was honours even in Ostrava on Saturday as Fed Cup holders Czech Republic and Spain won a rubber apiece on the first day of action in the quarter-finals.

In the first match-up, Garbine Murguruza proved too strong for Czech Barbora Strycova.

Murguruza broke Strycova three times on the way to comfortably winning the first set 6-luv in just 29 minutes.

But Strycova, cheered on by the home crowd, would fight back to take the second set 6-3, before Murguruza rediscovered her form to win the deciding set 6-1.

In the second match, world number 3 Karolina Pliskova overcame Spaniard Lara Arruabarrena 6-4, 7-5 to level the tie at 1-1 going into Sunday’s action.

Murguruza and Pliskova will go head-to-head on Sunday in one of three rubbers.

