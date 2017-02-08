World football body, FIFA have confirmed the worldwide extension of sanctions imposed by the Nigerian Football Federation on some of its officials.

The NFF Disciplinary Committee on the 12th of May 2016, imposed a sanction on officials Christopher Giwa, Muazu Suleyman, Yahaya Adama, Sani Fema and Johnson Effiong for breaches of the NFF Statutes and the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The referees were banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity.

FIFA Disciplinary Committee has now decided to extend the five-year ban to have worldwide effect.

The post FIFA confirms NFF’s ban on Nigerian officials appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.