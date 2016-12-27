FIFA grant issue will be resolved soon, says Nigeria’s FA chief

Posted December 27, 2016 10:38 am by Comments

Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick says the issue of delay in the payment of FIFA grant to the federation will soon be resolved.

Pinnick who was on TVC Sports Centre on Monday, says FIFA temporarily suspended the payment because of the new regulations on the football development fund.

The Nigerian sports ministry had earlier demanded for an independent and full-scale audit of the books of the NFF following the litany of queries of how the FIFA grants were disbursed.

The post FIFA grant issue will be resolved soon, says Nigeria’s FA chief appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FIFA Tells NFF To Return Cash They Can’t Account For World football governing body FIFA have warned the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will refund any cash paid to them for...
  2. Nigeria FA denies mismanagement of FIFA grants The General Assembly of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied claims by the Sports Minister Solomon Dalung that it...
  3. FIFA clears air on delay in NFF’s annual grant World football governing body,FIFA has revealed Nigeria would soon get the money due to her from the annual grant the...
  4. Nigeria’s Sports minister orders probe of FA finances Sports minister Solomon Dalung has ordered an audit of the finances of Nigeria Football Federation after the world football governing...
  5. Annual grant: FIFA clears air on Nigeria’s money BY GEORGE ALUO WORLD soccer governing body,FIFAhasassuredthat Nigeria would soon get the money due her from the annual FIFA grant...
  6. NFF to refund FIFA cash they can’t account for – Report World football governing body FIFA have warned the Nigeria Football Federation will refund any cash paid to them for football...
  7. Pinnick’s Sacking: Fifa Issues Fresh Warning To Nigeria World Football governing body, Fifa, has issued a warning to Nigeria to either reinstate its sacked Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)...
  8. FIFA president to visit Nigeria New FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, has told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick, about his intention to visit...
  9. Pinnick Leads NFF Delegation To Fifa Congress Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, is in Zurich, Switzerland for the 65th Fifa congress. The Warri born football administrator...
  10. Korea 2017: FIFA appoints Pinnick into Organising Committee Nigerian football recorded a huge applause on Thursday after world football–governing body, FIFA, announced the appointment of the President of...

< YOHAIG home