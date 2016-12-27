Nigeria Football Federation president Amaju Pinnick says the issue of delay in the payment of FIFA grant to the federation will soon be resolved.

Pinnick who was on TVC Sports Centre on Monday, says FIFA temporarily suspended the payment because of the new regulations on the football development fund.

The Nigerian sports ministry had earlier demanded for an independent and full-scale audit of the books of the NFF following the litany of queries of how the FIFA grants were disbursed.

The post FIFA grant issue will be resolved soon, says Nigeria’s FA chief appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.