FIFA overwhelmingly in favour of 48 teams – Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says world football’s federations are ‘overwhelmingly in favour’ of expanding the World Cup to a potential 48 teams.

Speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference on Wednesday, Infantino suggested a consensus was growing for the participation of more countries.

FIFA has been investigating a number of formats which would allow greater participation than the current 32-team model.

Any change of structure would not be expected to take place before the 2026 tournament but an agreement to do so could be struck when the FIFA council meets in Zurich on January 9th.

