FIFA overwhelmingly in favour of 48 teams – Infantino

Posted December 28, 2016 8:37 pm by Comments

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says world football’s federations are ‘overwhelmingly in favour’ of expanding the World Cup to a potential 48 teams.

Speaking at the Dubai International Sports Conference on Wednesday, Infantino suggested a consensus was growing for the participation of more countries.

FIFA has been investigating a number of formats which would allow greater participation than the current 32-team model.

Any change of structure would not be expected to take place before the 2026 tournament but an agreement to do so could be struck when the FIFA council meets in Zurich on January 9th.

The post FIFA overwhelmingly in favour of 48 teams – Infantino appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FIFA to reach decision on expanded World Cup in January Future World Cup finals will feature 16 groups of three countries in a 48-team tournament, if FIFA president Gianni Infantino...
  2. 40-team World Cup not certain – Infantino FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Tuesday said he is not yet certain that the 2026 World Cup finals would feature...
  3. Expanded World Cup finals near conclusion – Infantino FIFA president Gianni Infantino says everyone is in agreement on the need to expand the World Cup finals but there...
  4. FIFA President Infantino suggests 48 team World Cup Fifa president Gianni Infantino has proposed expanding the World Cup finals to 48 teams – after initially suggesting he wanted...
  5. FIFA’s Montagliani backs World Cup expansion FIFA vice-president Victor Montagliani says a proposed increase in the number of participating teams at the World Cup finals is...
  6. FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, Wants A 48-Team World Cup Federation of International Football Association president, Gianni Infantino, has officially expressed his preference for an expanded men’s FIFA World Cup....
  7. Infantino proposes 48-team FIFA World Cup Fifa president Gianni Infantino has proposed expanding the World Cup finals to 48 teams – after initially suggesting he wanted...
  8. FIFA discusses plans to expand the World Cup to 40 teams FIFA’s executive committee outlined new proposals at the news conference held in Zurich yesterday, including making sure there are at...
  9. Guardiola, ECA oppose World Cup expansion to 48 teams The powerful body representing Europe’s top clubs on Thursday said it opposed the proposed enlargement of the World Cup, saying...
  10. FIFA must get World Cup bidding right – Infantino FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said it is the responsibility of the governing body to ensure the bidding process for...

< YOHAIG home