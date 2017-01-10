FIFA set to vote on Gianni Infantino’s 48 team world cup plan

Fifa will vote on Tuesday on plans to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from 2026, in line with the vision of President Gianni Infantino.

The Swiss, who claims to have “overwhelming” support for the expansion plan, favours 16 groups of three countries, with the top two progressing to the knockout rounds.

If successful, it would lead to the first World Cup expansion since 1998.

There are five options world football’s governing body will consider.

