Food prices may face volatility, after stable finish to 2016 – UN

World food prices ended a somewhat depressed year on a stagnant note, the United Nations said – although it prepared consumers for the potential for more volatile movements ahead.

Food prices were flat month on month in December, with a “sharp”, 8.6% fall in sugar prices offsetting growth in dairy and vegetable oil values, said the UN food agency, the Food and Agriculture Organization.

Average values for 2016 fell for a fifth successive year, although by a modest 1.5%.

“Bumper harvests and prospects for staple cereals offset upward pressure on FAO’s food price index from tropical commodities such as sugar and palm oil, where production was impacted by El Nino,” the agency said.

