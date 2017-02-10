Foreigners buy $250m in Egypt Treasury Bills

Foreign investors bought more than $ 250 million in Egyptian Treasury Bills and equities in one day, a further sign of growing confidence since Egypt secured a $ 12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank said in a statement that it has been seeing persistent and growing inflows across equities and fixed income.

Foreign investors have been slowly returning to Egyptian assets since the pound was floated as part of efforts to end a crippling foreign-currency shortage and secure IMF assistance.

Foreign holdings of Treasury bills grew to $ 552 million in December, up from 989 million pounds in October.

