Former Olympic champion Harper-Nelson banned for 3 months

Posted February 9, 2017 4:37 am by Comments

Former Olympic champion Dawn Harper-Nelson has been banned for three months after testing positive for a banned diuretic.

The American says she was given hydrochlorothiazide for high blood pressure but failed to fully understand how its administration was governed by current doping protocols.

Harper-Nelson won 100m hurdles gold at Beijing 2008 and silver at London 2012.

Diuretics increase urine production, but are not performance enhancing.

However they can be used to mask the presence of other illegal substances or promote weight loss.

Her ban has been in place since December the 1st.

