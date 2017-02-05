French troops promise not to intervene in Ivory Coast’s affairs

The commander of French forces based in Ivory Coast says France does not want to intervene in the affairs of the host country.

Ivory Coast is currently acting as a base for France’s anti-terrorism operation in the Sahel.

Speaking to the press, the commander of the French forces in Ivory coast says that the measures of the cooperative treaty has changed.

