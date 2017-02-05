French troops promise not to intervene in Ivory Coast’s affairs

Posted February 5, 2017 2:37 pm by Comments

The commander of French forces based in Ivory Coast says France does not want to intervene in the affairs of the host country.

Ivory Coast is currently acting as a base for France’s anti-terrorism operation in the Sahel.

Speaking to the press, the commander of the French forces in Ivory coast says that the measures of the cooperative treaty has changed.

The post French troops promise not to intervene in Ivory Coast’s affairs appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Griezmann to miss France’s friendly against Ivory Coast Forward Antoine Griezmann has been ruled out of France’s friendly game against Ivory Coast on Tuesday because of a foot...
  2. Ivory Coast set to hold referendum for a new Constitution Ivory Coast is set to go ahead with a referendum for a new constitution. This follows the country’s overwhelming vote...
  3. Ivory Coast plans to double oil production by 2020 Ivory Coast plans to double its oil and gas output by 2020 as the country also searches for foreign investors...
  4. Ivory Coast’s Salomon Kalou retires from international football Ivory Coast forward Salomon Kalou has announced his retirement from international football after his team was eliminated from the nations...
  5. Ivory Coast confident on Zaha switch Ivory Coast are confident Wilfried Zaha will soon be part of their team, but new England boss Gareth Southgate has...
  6. French Troops will stay indefinitely with West Africa – Ayrault The uncertainty regarding French troops in West Africa has been addressed following the assurance by the French Foreign Affairs Minister,...
  7. AFCON 2017 : Ivory Coast fight back to hold D.R. Congo Defending champions, Ivory Coast fought back to hold the Democratic Republic of Congo to a 2-2 draw in the Africa...
  8. Sierra Leone camp in Ghana ahead of Ivory Coast clash Sierra Leone have set up a week-long training camp in Accra, Ghana to avoid pressure from home fans as they...
  9. Ivory Coast re-opens western borders closed during Ebola epidemic Ivory Coast has re-opened its western borders with Liberia and Guinea two years after they were closed to prevent the...
  10. Ivory Coast’s Serge Aurier arrested in Paris Ivory Coast international, Serge Aurier, was arrested and placed in police custody on Monday after he was involved in an...

< YOHAIG home