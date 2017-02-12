Gambia will remain in ICC, says Adama Barrow

The Gambia is not withdrawing its membership of the International criminal court.

President Adama Barrow told a top European Union representative visiting the West African Country.

The EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, is in the country as part of efforts to streamline relations with The Gambia.

He tweeted about Barrow’s position to remain in the ICC, contrary to the decision by former President Yahya Jammeh to leave.

Jammeh’s government at the time described the ICC as an ‘International Caucasian Court’ that targeted only Africans.

