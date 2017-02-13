A Gambian soldier and former member of ex-President Yahya Jammeh’s guard has been nabbed with a loaded gun into a mosque where President Adama Barrow was praying.

He was arrested during a routine search by Senegalese police at the mosque , with “a 9mm calibre ‘Helwan’ automatic pistol reportedly found” with a loaded magazine.

The accused, Sergeant Baboucarr Njie, admitted he was a former member of the presidential guard of ex-leader Jammeh.

He has since been handed over to the Gambian authorities.

The post Gambian authorities arrest Jammeh’s ex-guard with loaded rifle appeared first on TVCNews: Latest African breaking news, politics, business and sports.