Gambian Court to hear Jammeh legal challenge on Jan. 10

Gambia’s Chief Justice says the Supreme Court will hear a suit on January the 10th 2017 from President Yahya Jammeh’s party seeking to overturn the result of an election he lost.

Gambia has no sitting Supreme Court but Emmanuel Fagbenle said that judges from Nigeria and Sierra Leone had been appointed to hear the case.

Pending that time, President Jammeh says he will not relinquish power to Adama Barrow.

Joy Otuyinka reports that Gambian President Yahya Jammeh has condemned mediation by West African regional bloc ECOWAS that aims to get him to leave power.

His comments on state television late on Tuesday were a hardening of his position after days in which hopes mounted he could be persuaded to hand over power at the end of his mandate on January 18, when Barrow is due to be inaugurated.

Jammeh said: “They said they were going to have a meeting, in Abuja, on Saturday and they asked me whether I’d attend and I made it very clear I’m not attending, what are you sending a representative? Now, already the meeting was a formality, in fact before those people came, the ECOWAS group, you see headline saying the UN saying Jammeh must step down immediately. You’ve still got president-elect Adama Barrow saying Jammeh must step down immediately. I will not step down.”

On his part, President-elect Adama Barrow says he is confident the matter will be resolved and he will be inaugurated next month.

His words: “I believe that unity is power and the Gambian people are united. The whole world is behind us and Jammeh knows that very well. I have no doubt that there will be no problem and that I will be president on the 19th.We believe that the general communication, the door is open very, very, very soon and I think the media will be aware of it.”

Jammeh initially accepted the results of the election but reversed his position on December 9th.

He said he would challenge the election results, alleging that it was riddled with irregularities.

Jammeh is accused by human rights groups of the detention, torture and killing of perceived opponents during his 22-year rule.

